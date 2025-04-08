Minn. Senate President Bobby Joe Champion steps back as ethics panel chair amid conflict-of-interest concerns

Minnesota Senate President Bobby Joe Champion said he would temporarily step down as chair of the chamber's ethics committee in the wake of concerns that he did not disclose a conflict of interest when bringing forward legislation that would send grant money to a local nonprofit.

The Minnesota Reformer first reported the connection last week. The nonprofit online news outlet said Champion, a Democrat representing north Minneapolis, in 2022 worked in his private capacity as an attorney for Rev. Jerry McAfee and his nonprofit Salem Inc.—a connection he did not share when he brought forward legislation this session that would steer a $1 million state grant to McAfee's 21 Days of Peace violence prevention organization.

Champion told the Reformer he did the work pro bono and that he didn't need to disclose it because it preceded the 2023-2024 legislative session, during which he also advocated for funding for 21 Days of Peace.

On Monday in a statement, he said he would temporarily step aside as chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Ethics pending advice from the panel, which Senate rules allow members to do should an issue arise.

"I understand that questions have been raised about a potential conflict of interest regarding my work as a senator and a private practice attorney. Out of an abundance of caution, I have asked the Senate Ethics Subcommittee for an advisory opinion," Champion said.

During a Monday afternoon meeting of the Senate Jobs and Economic Development Committee, Champion, who is the chairman, walked through the draft of the budget bill that includes grants for community organizations offering workforce development and job training.

Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, asked Champion if, in light of the Reformer report, he could assure the committee that he "had no legal contracts with any of the named organizations in this bill."

Champion replied that it's "challenging" when "someone tries to smear your name with what's written in the papers," but that he "1,000%" did not represent anyone in the large budget proposal that will be worked on through the end of the session.

"I just want to make sure that I assure you I am not representing anyone that is outlined on our sheet—not pro bono, not for a fee, nothing," Champion said.

This story will be updated.