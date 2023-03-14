Minnesota Senate passes bill for free school meals for all students

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate on Tuesday passed free school breakfast and lunch for all students in the state, regardless of family income.

The vote was 38-26, with some Republicans joining Democrats in voting yes.

"Today is a tremendous victory for students, families, and schools across the state," Sen. Heather Gustafson (DFL-Vadnais Heights), the bill's primary author, said. "I've been a teacher for over a decade, and I can tell you, firsthand, that when kids come to school hungry, learning becomes almost impossible. Now that school lunch and breakfast will be available to all K-12 students, regardless of household income, we are eliminating a significant barrier to accessing an equitable and world class education that every child in Minnesota deserves."

A federal program will cover a portion of costs and state will pick up the rest, an expense of $388 million in the next two-year budget.

This bill needs to go back to the House to concur with some different language, which was amended in Senate committee, before going to governor's desk for signature.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information is available.