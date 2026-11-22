Minnesota Republicans are continuing to dominate in rural counties, but are falling further and further behind in the cities and suburbs.

The election this month left Democrats with a lot to cheer about, but Republicans are wondering what's next for them.

As the DFL piled up win after win statewide and across the country Republicans found themselves stripped of power.

In the Minnesota Legislature, the House has a 77-57 DFL majority after being tied for two years. The Senate now has a 39-28 DFL majority.

Democratic candidates, including Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar, won handily across Minnesota in the midterms, but a look at the map of her win shows a statewide divide between urban to rural districts.

Sen. Jordan Rasmussen of Fergus Falls is the new minority leader in the state Senate. He was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.

Sen. Jordan Rasmussen WCCO

"I think Republicans and Democrats agree this was a nationalized wave year. There was no exception to that. We, through our campaign, were trying to put an emphasis on Democrats' failures in St. Paul, especially on the fraud issue. And while that mattered to some voters, more voters wanted to send a signal to Republicans in Washington," Rasmussen said.

Most Republicans in Minnesota have stayed clear of blaming President Trump, but they are not praising him either.

"When family budgets were in question, people were expressing frustration with the leadership in Washington that was increasing the cost of diesel," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen, at age 33, is one of the state's rising Republican stars. He won his reelection by 70% of the vote. In the five counties that make up his senate district — Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Traverse and Wilken — Lisa Demuth won by about 30% in each county.

Despite a banner year for Democrats, it was a show of how entrenched Republicans are in rural Minnesota.

Klobuchar has pledged both to root out fraud as well as not raising taxes, something Rasmussen says he will gladly work with her on.