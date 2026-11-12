Minnesota DFL leaders push to pass Equal Rights Amendment this legislative session

Minnesota's Equal Rights Amendment has been under debate for years. On Thursday, DFL leaders said they're now optimistic they can get it passed.

"Lets pass the ERA bill this year" said Gloria Perez, the President and CEO of the Women's Foundation of Minnesota. It was a large group gathering. Nonprofit leaders alongside two state DFL leaders kicked off a movement they say they're optimistic about.

"Every single one of us deserves equal protection, dignity and the freedom to live without discrimination" said state Senator Mary Kunesh.

The Equal Rights Amendment was authored by Kunesh and Representative Leigh Finke. It would put more equal rights protections in Minnesota's constitution, including specific protections for LGBTQ citizens, abortion rights and more.

"I'm finding myself surprisingly emotional about who's not here with us today ... which is Speaker Melissa Hortman, who worked very, very hard to pass the Equal Rights Amendment" said Finke.

Those in support on Thursday said the ERA is for "everyone" and would even the playing field in our justice system. They believe with the new leadership at the Capitol, this is their year.

"I think we have a stronger coalition, people have a longer time to contemplate it" said Kunesh.

Previously, Republicans condemned the bill and raised concerns when it came to protections for abortion rights.

"It's an attempt to sneak in very far left, unpopular social policy ... under the guise of something that sounds good," said Rep. Harry Niska, the 2027 House GOP Minority leader. "We already have equal protection in the Minnesota constitution."

"Abortion is protected and not banned in Minnesota but it's important to be more explicit about it because we realize courts can change" said Megan Peterson, the Executive Director of Gender Justice and Gender Justice Action.

If passed in both the House and Senate this upcoming session, the ERA would be on Minnesota's 2028 ballot.