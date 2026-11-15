Incoming Minnesota House Speaker Zack Stephenson vows to revive semi-automatic weapons ban

With both branches of the legislature and the governor in DFL hands starting in January, another DFL trifecta is headed Minnesota's way. Will this trifecta pass a piece of legislation the 2023 trifecta did not: a ban on semi-automatic weapons?

The most bruising issue at the legislature last spring was a bill that included a semi-automatic weapons ban. The Senate passed it. The parents of Harper Moyski, one of the children killed in the Annunciation mass shooting, said House Speaker Lisa Demuth promised them a vote on the House floor, but in the final days of session, amidst tense protests, the vote never happened.

A tense news conference did happen in a Capitol hallway, where Demuth insisted the gun bill votes had already happened and had failed in committees on tie votes.

"The gun bills were heard in committee; the bills were introduced back in March," Demuth said then.

Standing next to her, the House Minority Leader Zack Stephenson said the speaker was lying.

"The bill that people want us to vote on is still in the Speaker's possession. It hasn't been transmitted to committee. She is holding on to the bill," Stephenson said at the time.

Six months later, enter the new DFL trifecta; Stephenson is on the verge of becoming House speaker.

"Absolutely, we can absolutely pass a gun violence prevention package that will take meaningful steps to address the problem," Stephenson said.

Stephenson says the semi-automatic weapons ban and ban on high-capacity magazines will be introduced at the beginning of the legislative session, which starts Jan. 12.

One issue is what to do with the semi-automatic weapons already on the street. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus says there are no definitive figures, but they estimate there could be as many as 600,000 semi-automatic weapons already on the streets and the FBI says in 2025 alone there were more than 820,000 background checks for gun ownership in the state.

"This is why the package is important; it's not just a ban on assault weapons or on high-capacity magazines. We need to take steps on mental health, we need to take steps on school safety, we need to hold the big technology companies accountable for the role they play," Stephenson said.

Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar has personally met with the family of Harper Moyski and has said a gun safety bill is a top priority.

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