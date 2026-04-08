Judge hears arguments in Minnesota school districts' lawsuit against ICE, DHS

Two Minnesota school districts were in federal court on Wednesday for a hearing in a lawsuit they filed to keep federal immigration agents away from schools.

Fridley Public Schools and Duluth Public Schools filed the lawsuit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during the peak of Operation Metro Surge.

The districts are trying to fight an executive order signed by President Trump in January 2025. The order reversed an October 2021 policy by the Biden Administration prohibiting immigration enforcement actions at or near schools and other "sensitive locations" like churches or hospitals.

"Our district needed a helper. We needed to pursue how to keep our children safe. My job is not about federal immigration policy, it's not about ICE enforcement, but it is about children's safety and the safety of our children was taken away and their federal right to attend school in a safe learning environment was taken away," Fridley Superintendent Brenda Lewis said. "And we looked at multiple ways to get that safety back and this was one of the ways, and also, we never want to see this happen to another school district in this state or the nation."

When the lawsuit was filed, the Department of Homeland Security told WCCO in a statement that agents are not going to schools to arrest children, but instead to protect them.

"Criminals are no longer be able [sic] to hide in America's schools to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement and instead trusts them to use common sense," said Tricia McLaughlin, former assistant secretary of DHS. "If a dangerous illegal alien felon were to flee into a school, or a child sex offender is working as an employee, there may be a situation where an arrest is made to protect public safety. But this has not happened."

Both sides made their arguments in court Wednesday. The judge said a decision will come at a future date.