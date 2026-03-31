Less than a quarter of those arrested during Operation Metro Surge were convicted criminals, data shows

The federal government says they were after the "worst of the worst," but less than a quarter of the people arrested during the Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota were convicted criminals, according to a CBS News analysis of government numbers obtained by the "Data Deportation Project."

The data shows agents arrested about 3,800 people between Dec. 1, 2025, and March 10.

Despite the White House targeting people of Somali descent, they accounted for less than 3% of the arrests.

Twenty-seven percent of the arrests were people from Ecuador, the highest percentage of any country.

Data shows 24% of those arrested were convicted criminals, 13% had pending charges of some kind and 63% were arrested for immigration violations.

Operation Metro Surge was the largest federal deployment of law enforcement in United States history.