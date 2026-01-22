Dangerous cold to dominate Minnesota starting Thursday afternoon

Brutal cold will take over Minnesota on Thursday.

The entire state is under an extreme cold warning through noon on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. NEXT Weather Alerts have also been issued for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Winds will stay strong and temperatures will fall throughout the day after reaching a high in the single digits early. By afternoon, it will feel dangerously cold.

The extreme cold arrives Thursday night into Friday morning as wind chills drop as low as 45 below zero. That's cold enough to experience frostbite in minutes.

Highs on Friday will be below zero, with wind chills still well under 30 below. Highs will remain below zero on Saturday.

The cold will ease slightly over the weekend, but temperatures will remain well below normal, with highs in the single digits at best. By early next week, we should see temperatures in the double digits again. There are signs of a warmer start to February, too.