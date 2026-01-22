Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Dangerous cold to dominate Minnesota starting Thursday afternoon

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Brutal cold will take over Minnesota on Thursday.

The entire state is under an extreme cold warning through noon on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. NEXT Weather Alerts have also been issued for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Winds will stay strong and temperatures will fall throughout the day after reaching a high in the single digits early. By afternoon, it will feel dangerously cold.

The extreme cold arrives Thursday night into Friday morning as wind chills drop as low as 45 below zero. That's cold enough to experience frostbite in minutes. 

Highs on Friday will be below zero, with wind chills still well under 30 below. Highs will remain below zero on Saturday.

The cold will ease slightly over the weekend, but temperatures will remain well below normal, with highs in the single digits at best. By early next week, we should see temperatures in the double digits again. There are signs of a warmer start to February, too.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue