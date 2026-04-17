Pair of Minnesota runners gear up to compete in Boston Marathon together

Two Minnesota athletes will be racing in the Boston Marathon on Monday, but this pair will be crossing the finish line together, unlike the rest of their fellow competitors.

It was a special send off for Moses Cooper and his running partner Mark Hulsey before they head to the 2026 Boston Marathon.

Cooper — known by most as Mo — has cerebral palsy, but that doesn't stop him from pursing his passion for racing as fast as his hero "Flash."

"I think I run like Flash," Cooper said.

Two years ago, Cooper met with his running partner Hulsey through My Team Triumph Minnesota, and the connection was instantly special.

"To be able to be with Mo, care for Mo, look out for Mo, bring him this opportunity, share all of this with him, it's as good as it gets," said Hulsey.

Their first goal was to race in Grandma's Marathon in Duluth last summer. They had to finish in three hours and 50 minutes, and they crossed the finish line 32 minutes ahead of that time, qualifying for Boston.

"I was so happy," said Cooper.

"Yeah we were both so happy because we both put a lot into this together," said Hulsey

Cooper's friends and caretakers at Merrick, a life enrichment program for adults with disabilities, wanted to make sure he felt special and supported before competing in the world's oldest marathon.

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"We know that he loves Flash, so we went above and beyond," said Program Director Kristine Orubo. "Took what Mo likes and turned it into something cool, so we could send him off in style."

Cooper may have a big support system sending him off, but the number one fan in his corner is mom.

"He's got so much joy and most people who have endured what he has in his life would not have that, so he's taught me, he's made me a better person," she said.

Cooper and Hulsey will be racing in the Boston Marathon on Monday.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer running partner like Mark, check out My Team Triumph.