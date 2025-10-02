The Minnesota Rouser has been played for 100+ years — here's where it came from

How the Minnesota Rouser became the Gophers' theme

If you've been to a home Gopher game, you've heard it: the Minnesota Rouser. The song has been played by the Gopher marching band for over 100 years.

Gopher drum major Charlotte Baker says learning the Rouser to the first order of business when you join the marching band.

"Playing it really connects us to the history of the band and the people who came before us," she said.

Alum Mike Gaffron has done a deep dive on the song the band has been playing since 1909.

"They were asking everybody throughout the state, students, anybody from anywhere, submit songs for an exciting, rousing song for Minnesota," he said.

A church choir director from Minneapolis named Floyd Hustell won a song contest that forever changed school spirit.

"On Nov. 21, 1909, Minneapolis Sunday Tribune published a supplement that was the actual sheet music to the U of M Rouser," Gaffron said.

The campus community and beyond learned the lyriucs and the song stuck.

"I think there's this sense of tradition knowing that it continues, that it's passed on," Gaffron said.

"It really shows how we're all united," Baker said.