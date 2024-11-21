Watch CBS News
Local News

Icy Minnesota roads causing white-knuckle Thursday commute

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple crashes have occurred on Twin Cities roads during Thursday morning's commute, with icy roadways and even some blowing snow reported as temperatures hover around freezing.

There were nearly 600 crashes and spinouts across the state on Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol reports, including an accident on Interstate 35 in Owatonna that killed a baby boy and injured a 4-year-old girl.

A WCCO photojournalist witnessed several drivers unable to make the climb over St. Paul's High Bridge on Wednesday evening, causing what he described as "pandemonium."

In Minneapolis, the Third Avenue bridge had to close because of an accident involving a Metro Transit bus.

The state patrol reports 18 semis jackknifed across the state on Wednesday, including five cases in a two-hour span on Interstate 94 near the town of Downer, located a few miles southwest of Moorhead.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.