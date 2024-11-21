Icy Minnesota roads causing white-knuckle Thursday commute

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple crashes have occurred on Twin Cities roads during Thursday morning's commute, with icy roadways and even some blowing snow reported as temperatures hover around freezing.

There were nearly 600 crashes and spinouts across the state on Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol reports, including an accident on Interstate 35 in Owatonna that killed a baby boy and injured a 4-year-old girl.

A WCCO photojournalist witnessed several drivers unable to make the climb over St. Paul's High Bridge on Wednesday evening, causing what he described as "pandemonium."

In Minneapolis, the Third Avenue bridge had to close because of an accident involving a Metro Transit bus.

The state patrol reports 18 semis jackknifed across the state on Wednesday, including five cases in a two-hour span on Interstate 94 near the town of Downer, located a few miles southwest of Moorhead.