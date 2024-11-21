Windy Thursday ahead of calm weekend; colder next week

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Nov. 21, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Dry weather returns on Thursday in Minnesota, but it will be a cold and windy day.

The high is 38 in the Twin Cities but it will feel colder due to wind chill. Expect icy morning roads and possible blowing snow.

Wind speeds of 35-40 mph are expected in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Drier and calmer conditions will prevail Friday through the weekend due to ridging, with consistent and uneventful weather.

Next week, colder temperatures are expected to settle across the region, bringing below-average conditions for late November.

An active weather pattern is likely mid to late next week, with the possibility of a more impactful storm later in the week.