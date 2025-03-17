Minnesota poultry farmers learning from bird flu studies involving ducks and geese

The number of bird flu cases have dropped in Minnesota, but turkey farmers say the threat is always there.

"This most recent outbreak is going on three years now and it doesn't seem to be letting up," said John Zimmerman, a turkey farmer near Northfield.

Zimmerman learned the latest strain of bird flu can hit a farm any time of year. He says spring is more concerning because that's when migratory birds, the main carriers of the flu, make their way back to Minnesota.

"Anytime the weather is like this and you start to hear the honking of ducks and geese flying overhead, you get nervous because that's still the primary method of transmission," said Zimmerman.

Poultry farmers have increased biosecurity measures and some have even installed bird lasers to keep ducks and geese away. They're also relying on the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health for guidance.

Now, they're getting help from another source.

"When the outbreak first started in January of 2022, we saw a lot of mortality in wild birds," said Erik Hildebrand, wildlife health supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR is helping the United States Department of Agriculture by collecting wild bird samples to see how the flu is changing.

"That information can be useful because different strains of the avian influenza virus can have various means or outcomes for various species," said Hildebrand.

Through these studies, the agency has learned that geese, which once had a high mortality rate, have been able to adapt to this particular strain.

It's a positive sign when it comes to the battle against bird flu. But wild birds developing some immunity doesn't mean other birds will.

If the mortality rate goes up for geese, it could mean the bird flu is changing again.

"Take that information and glean something from it is valuable. So, we will take any information we can get at this point," said Zimmerman.

While cases have gone down in Minnesota, states like Indiana and others are dealing with an uptick in bird flu.

The DNR is asking the public to report any sightings of sick or dying birds.