Minnesota Orchestra treats "Star Wars" fans to epic experience

By Pauleen Le

Minnesota Orchestra hosts "Star Wars: A New Hope" live in concert
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Orchestra is ready to take visitors on a journey to a galaxy far, far away.

Starting Oct. 1, "Star Wars" lovers can catch four special screenings this week of the iconic film "Star Wars: A New Hope" at Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis, with the orchestra performing the epic soundtrack live.

The original soundtrack, recorded by the London Symphony over 12 days, was composed by John Williams, the second-most nominated person in Academy Award history. With 54 total nominations, only Walt Disney himself has more at 59.

If played in its entirety, the soundtrack would total 75 minutes.  

Williams is also credited with composing scores for major motion pictures including the "Indiana Jones" series, "Jaws," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," the "Harry Potter" series, "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "Schindler's List."

Fans are encouraged to cheer for their favorite characters and boo their least favorite to provide for a truly unique and collective experience while watching the film. 

The shows are 2 hours and 16 minutes long, including intermission, with performances on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as a Sunday afternoon show.

Get more information and buy tickets on the orchestra's website.

