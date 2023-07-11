Watch CBS News
Minnesota Orchestra kicks off "Summer at Orchestra Hall Festival"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Summer at Orchestra Hall series returns this Friday
Summer at Orchestra Hall series returns this Friday 05:42

MINNEAPOLIS – Last year's Summer at Orchestra Hall Festival concert series brought more than 25,000 people to downtown Minneapolis last summer. And this year, they are hoping for an encore.

The festival officially kicks off later this week. This year's theme is "Music in Motion."   

Most concerts feature discounts for listeners under 40 years old, and many are free for those younger than 18.

The festival begins this Friday and runs through Aug. 5. Click here for more information.

July 11, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

