Minnesota nurses union to rally Monday against proposed cuts at North Memorial Health

Nurses plan to rally against cuts at North Memorial Health Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Nurses Association plans to speak out Monday afternoon against proposed cuts to services at North Memorial hospitals and its clinics.

North Memorial executives announced cuts that would eliminate outpatient mental health programs and two neonatal intensive care units at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, leaving more than 100 employees without a job.

The cuts are set to go in place by the end of August.

MNA said the changes will force 3,400 patients to find new providers.

North Memorial says it has reached a breaking point with rising health care costs. Administrators also said 75% of their patients rely on government subsidies.

Earlier this year, the Hennepin County Commission eliminated the hospital's $22 million subsidy. Commissioners noted rising expenses at North Memorial and also at Hennepin Healthcare — the county's main hospital.

MNA leaders are accusing North Memorial of choosing to invest in facilities in wealthier communities.

North Memorial is asking the Minnesota Legislature to allow the hospital to participate in a direct Medicaid reimbursement program, to help them pay their bills.

MNA is set to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.