Woman arrested for overnight stabbing in Minneapolis' North Loop, police say

Minneapolis police say a 51-year-old woman is in custody for stabbing a man overnight Wednesday near downtown.

It occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Washington and North Seventh avenues in the busy North Loop district.

Police say a "verbal argument" preceded the attack, and the victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for "an apparent non-life-threatening stab wound."

The woman is being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Police say the investigation is still underway.