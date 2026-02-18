Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Woman arrested for overnight stabbing in Minneapolis' North Loop, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Minneapolis police say a 51-year-old woman is in custody for stabbing a man overnight Wednesday near downtown.

It occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Washington and North Seventh avenues in the busy North Loop district.

Police say a "verbal argument" preceded the attack, and the victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for "an apparent non-life-threatening stab wound."

The woman is being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Police say the investigation is still underway.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue