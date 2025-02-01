The Minnesota National Guard is helping returning soldiers readjust to civilian life

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — For military members, coming back from overseas can be quite an adjustment. "There's a shock to the system," said LTC Jay Hackett.

"Nobody thinks about the soldier deploying and that soldier is the one normally to snowplow the driveway, and now it's a single parent household," said Lt. Sabel Taylor, with the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program.

So, the Minnesota National Guard is helping that soldier and their family. Running a "Brothers at War" workshop, teaching soldiers about PTSD and growth opportunities, and providing childcare while they digest this information themselves or with a loved one.

This group of nearly 550 citizen-soldiers of the 34th Infantry returned in December after spending 10 months in the Middle East.

"To the families, I can't tell you enough, no one deploys alone. They can be pretty lonely," said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as he opened the workshop.

"There's a honeymoon phase, everything's good, you're happy to see your family and friends again," said Taylor. "And then around that 90-day mark things pop up that you weren't expecting."

Sgt. Scott Corbin, who was a part of the recent mission, can attest to that.

"I have to cook my own food now, do everything, do my own chores... I'm back with the family and the kids and soccer and hockey and everything," Corbin added. "There's no hockey in Kuwait!"

If you or someone you love is also experiencing difficulties coming back from deployment, the Veterans Crisis Line is 988, then press 1.