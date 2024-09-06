Minnesota National Guard honored for evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

A Minnesota based National Guard unit is going to be awarded the highest Military Unit award

A Minnesota based National Guard unit is going to be awarded the highest Military Unit award

A Minnesota based National Guard unit is going to be awarded the highest Military Unit award

BRAINERD, Minn. — A central Minnesota Army National Guard unit is being honored with the U.S. Military's highest unit award.

On Friday, a ceremony was held for the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, based in Brainerd, for lives saved during the evacuation of Afghan citizens and Allied personnel.

It was a moment in time three years ago that most Americans and Afghan people will never forget.

The images from Kabul, Afghanistan and the thousands who tried to leave the country when American troops pulled out and the Taliban took over.

Minnesotans assigned to the 1st Combined Arms Battalion worked alongside Air Force and Marines to get vulnerable Afghans and American citizens out of harm's way.

"It was an incredibly volatile and rapidly evolving situation," said Major Michael Popp.

Popp was part of the fighting force that rescued more than 124,000 American citizens, U.S. government employees and Afghanistan refugees in under 15 days.

"It was a surreal moment we got off the plane there were refugees who had their homes destroyed there were refugees who were trying to get out of the country, " Popp said.

The unit will received three awards. The Meritorious Unit Commendation award, the Superior Unit award, and the Presidential Unit Citation award, which is awarded to units for extraordinary heroism in action against an enemy.

"It is the equivalent of receiving a distinguished service cross, which is an individual award. It is the highest honor that a unit can receive," Popp said.

The Presidential Unit Citation award award was given to the same battalion during World War II.

The unit mobilized in February of 1941 and arrived in the Philippines before the war began. When Japanese forces assaulted Pearl Harbor, they simultaneously assaulted the Philippine Islands and the battalion was part of the defense of the Philippines.

"This isn't just an award for the 194th, but it's an award for the Minnesota National Guard and for Minnesotans as a whole," Popp said.

The Minnesota National Guard is the most deployed National Guard in the country and has more than 13,000 soldiers and airmen who serve in 58 communities across the state.