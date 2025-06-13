Minnesota National Guard celebrates U.S. Army's 250th anniversary

The Minnesota National Guard marked a significant milestone, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army with a ceremony at the headquarters of the 34th Infantry Division in Arden Hills.

"Today is a wonderful day in Army history, we are celebrating the Army's 250th birthday," said Brigadier General Joe Sharkey.

The ceremony included a cake-cutting, reading of a proclamation and a history of the United States' founding Army.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was not in attendance, but did sign a proclamation officially recognizing June 14, 2025, as the United States Army's 250th birthday.

The Minnesota National Guard has played a key role in the state and nation's history, with soldiers serving in nearly every major conflict since the Civil War.

"At home and abroad the Army makes a difference, every day, whether it's responding to natural disasters like the recent wildfires in northern Minnesota to supporting our allies abroad," said Sharkey.

More recently, Guard members have assisted in disaster response and provided support in civil unrest during the George Floyd protests.

"We have a proud history, past and present, and we can never miss an opportunity to celebrate it," said Sharkey.

Among those in attendance was a World War II veteran, who provided a living reminder of the enduring contributions made by soldiers of the past.

"If you see someone in uniform, thank them for their service," said Sharkey. "Whether that was active duty, reserve or National Guard, give them a call or send them a text thanking them for their service."