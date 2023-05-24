Minnesota National Guard meets its annual recruitment goal after three-year slump

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The Minnesota National Guard hasn't met its recruitment goals in at least three years.

Now, officials say it ranks second in the country, behind Texas, in the number of recruits. There still remain significant challenges, and opportunities.

It's not so much a family tradition as it is a mission. Marshall Loeks' brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-grandfather all served in the U.S. military.

"My family has always maintained that there has to be someone to protect this country from whoever it is, and we've always wanted that somebody to be us," Loeks said.

He is up next, but with one change. The White Bear Lake High School junior is a new recruit for the Minnesota National Guard.

"My father fought in Desert Storm and Panama. My grandpa in Vietnam, my other ancestors in Europe. I was able to serve the U.S. in the U.S., and that really excites me," he said.

It obviously excites the guard, too, because it's been challenging to find more teenagers like him.

Since 2020, the guard has missed its recruiting goals for three years in a row, even last year when they dropped the target. The goal this year is down to 1,200, and for now, commanders say it looks attainable.

Across the country, the physical and mental fitness of American youth remains the primary challenge. Just 23% of Americans ages 17 to 22 are fit enough to enlist.

"I would say weight and I would say some medications are the other show stoppers," said Lt. Col. Ryan Rossman.

Recruiting commanders at the guard still remain confident. They're back in person at schools and fairs, and they're also appealing to social media and even to online gamers.

"Here in Minnesota we have a cyber team. That's a huge thing that kids want to be a part of," Rossman said. "We need to show people that the Army isn't just boots-on-the-ground, rifle-in-hand soldier. You can do anything you want really."

Across the whole Department of Defense, military officials say the only entity meeting its recruiting goals is the Space Force, the newest and smallest force in the military.