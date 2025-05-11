Minnesota mom spends Mother's Day serving others

A Minnesota mother spent her Mother's Day serving other moms less fortunate than her.

On the holiday all about making her feel special, Tynika Smith was the one doing just that for people living on the street in Minneapolis.

"I want to see them smile," she said. "I like this. Everyone is eating, everyone has a bag. This is what I strive for."

Tynika spent her weekend at her Bloomington home cooking and putting together gift bags filled with beauty items like makeup and jewelry.

"It comes out of her own grace and her own heart," said Monie, a woman who's been in and out of homelessness for two years. "That's a mom right there. She cares about people, and these aren't even her kids."

Smith distributed coats in the same place this past winter.

She brings her daughter along on these visits for a reason.

"I instill humanity [in her]," Smith said. "Show empathy. These people are human at the end of the day. They're down on their luck, I get it, but it doesn't make them any less than anybody else."

Smith spends her own money on the food and gifts and also takes donations from the community.

"It's really hard out here, and especially for Mother's Day, it makes people feel a lot better," Monie said. "Feel like you're remembered."

Smith's planning a barbecue in a public park next month for Father's Day.