Minnesota medical community addresses spike in child respiratory illnesses ahead of holiday season

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's medical community is coming together to address the spike in cases of respiratory illnesses in children ahead of the busy holiday season.

Medical experts say widespread respiratory illnesses in children - such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza - are causing congestion in urgent cares, clinics and emergency departments. Increased hospitalizations have led to medication shortages, too. School districts are also reporting high rates of absenteeism.

The Minnesota Medical Association and several health care systems from across the state held a news conference Monday morning in Minneapolis to raise awareness of the issue, and remind parents about what they can do during this "challenging time." 

Doctors note most RSV cases are mild and cause cold-like symptoms including congestion and a cough. Infants and young children are most at risk for severe illness. There is no vaccine for RSV yet.

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health said the state's number of new flu cases is far ahead of recent years. However, the last two flu seasons reflected a much lower number of hospitalizations as many were either locked down or masking and sanitizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State health data shows flu, RSV hospitalizations on the rise 00:31
First published on November 21, 2022 / 10:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

