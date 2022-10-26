RSV straining hospitals in Minnesota: What parents need to know

RSV straining hospitals in Minnesota: What parents need to know

RSV straining hospitals in Minnesota: What parents need to know

MINNEAPOLIS -- A common respiratory virus that can make it difficult for children to breathe is straining hospitals right now.

The number of Twin Cities kids requiring care nearly tripled over the last four weeks, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

In May, 3-week-old Hayden contracted RSV, and then pneumonia. Her mother Sarah said things took a turn quickly after she noticed her daughter was having trouble breathing and running a fever.

"I was in panic mode, it was terrifying. We didn't even think to go to a hospital in network, it was 'let's get to the closest hospital,'" Hansen said.

Hayden spent four days in the hospital and is doing better now, just as a new wave of RSV sweeps across the country. Doctors note most cases are mild and cause cold-like symptoms including congestion and a cough. Infants and young children are most at risk for severe illness.

"If it's a small daycare and there's RSV already detected, chances are, unless you keep your child home, your child is going to get RSV," Children's Minnesota Chief of General Pediatrics Dr. Gigi Chawla said.

Last week, on average, only eight pediatric beds were available in the Twin Cities region, or 97% in use.

A spokesperson for M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital said, "While there may be longer-than-average wait times, patients should not avoid coming to the hospital during an emergency."

"My poor girls are coughing too and it's miserable," Brittney Rivera said.

Rivera waited for hours with her 6-year-old son who has RSV to see a doctor in her Shafer area. She said he's going on two weeks of being sick and his symptoms haven't improved.

"Just having him not be able to get good rest is the worst because he is so tired and he can't sleep very well," Rivera said.

For minor cases at home, doctors say hydration is crucial. Parents should also closely monitor their child's symptoms and keep them away from others who may contract the virus.

"Things like a misty bathroom to enhance some of the breathing, and using a bulb suction can be really helpful in getting the mucus out and families can see their kid breathing easier," Dr. Chawla said.

"I think my husband and I are just on high alert being around anybody that even has the sniffles right now," Hansen said.

There is no vaccine for RSV yet.