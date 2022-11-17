Watch CBS News
New flu cases up sharply in Minnesota compared to previous seasons

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Flu season is quickly ramping up.

The new weekly report out Thursday shows Minnesota's number of new cases is far ahead of recent years. However, the last two flu seasons reflected a much lower number of hospitalizations as many were either locked down or masking and sanitizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, we've already seen half of all last season's hospitalizations -- 439 to date. Of those, 243 were newly reported this past week.

Nearly 200 schools reported outbreaks last week, and two long-term care facilities.

