Minnesota preparing for March winter storm, impacts felt

Minnesotans are preparing for a winter wallop. There have been no big changes to the forecast overnight. Everything remains on track for Minnesota's major winter storm, with major impacts from Saturday evening through Sunday.

The state will be dry for most of the day Saturday, but snow picks up in coverage and intensity, mainly after 7 p.m., with the heaviest after midnight, with 1 to 3 inches per hour snowfall rates.

MSP Impact

At Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport, it's the last call before the storm. As of Saturday afternoon, 48 departure flights from MSP have been canceled and 43 have been delayed.

"Absolute mayhem, if you ask me," said Wyatt Chartiar of Minnetonka. "I've never seen the line this long."

"Saw the storm coming to Minnesota—a little nervous about flights getting back for that. Luckily enough we got on one before things shut down," said Jayden Olmstead from Moorhead.

Michelle Sheridan was supposed to travel to Europe.

"On Wednesday, we were supposed to fly from Des Moines to Amsterdam. Our flight was so delayed that we wouldn't make our connection," said Sheridan.

"We are not going to Paris today—and with the storm coming in, they're not sure when we can rebook. Our European travels are done. It's just, it's very disappointing."

Snow Emergencies

The city of St. Louis Park is issuing a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Saturday. The city says the snow emergency may stay in effect longer due to the large amounts of snow expected.

