Minnesotans remember late actor Malcom-Jamal Warner for activism as well as talent

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Malcom-Jamal Warner's connection to Minnesota
Malcom-Jamal Warner's connection to Minnesota 02:44

As the mourning continues for Malcolm-Jamal Warner, a Minnesotan who knew him says the teen star was much more than just an actor. 

Comedic scenes, and serious ones too, Warner captured attention and seized respect.  

WCCO anchor A.J. Hilton was a fan of Warner's work on the Cosby Show.

"The Cosby Show was the first show that had a Black family, an affluent Black family, that was living everyday life," Hilton said. "I know those moments because it reminds me of home, reminds me of me and my family."

It's a sentiment echoed by many, including Gary Hines of Minneapolis-based Sounds of Blackness.

"He played that role to the nines, as we say in the business, and was so impactful with it," said Hines.

He soon realized the admiration was mutual when Warner approached him in Los Angeles at the NAACP Image Awards.

"He said, Gary, I love Sounds of Blackness. Me and my family, everything you mean, especially to our people and to all people, really. Because he was very, very socially conscious and aware. A really, a happy warrior," Hines said.

He was a warrior on a mission for awareness, as he showed in 2023 when he performed his poetry for the Minnesota Orchestra — and he did that with Minnesota stars by his side, posing with Justice Alan Page and Jevetta Steele. 

Hines says he believes Warner would want to be remembered as "an activist and someone who spoke up for justice and equality."

"In the spirit of Harry Belafonte, activist before actor. I'm sure he would insist upon that," Hines said.

Not only was Warner a poet, he was also a musician, winning a Grammy for best traditional R&B performance in 2015 for the song "Jesus Children."

