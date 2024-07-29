Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier talks 2nd Olympics games: "The goal is always gold"

MINNEAPOLIS — The women's USA basketball team is playing their first matchup in Paris Monday against Japan.

WCCO's Marielle Mohs sat down with Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier ahead of her second Olympic appearance.

Collier got the surprise any athlete dreams of: representing Team USA.

"Such an honor any time you get to play for USA and to play for the Olympics specifically, it's just such a huge milestone in my life," Collier said.

The last time Collier played in the Olympic games was in 2021, under tight COVID restrictions.So this time around will feel completely different.

"So I'm really excited to get the full Plympic experience," she said. "My family is coming, my husband's family is coming. I really want to see the other sports too, like go to those events."

This team of 12 had to put together their chemistry quick. But Collier hopes she can be an asset, knowing how to play for Cheryl Reeve, her head coach for the Lynx and the Olympic team.

"I know what she expects, what she likes, I know the plays, so that helps a lot," Collier said. "And I can help the other players too because I know what she's looking for."

Collier's 2-year-old daughter Mila will be cheering for her mom in Paris. Collier often brings her around the Lynx too, making sure she's surrounded by the best role models.

"Something I'm really looking forward to is Mila growing up in front of such powerful, strong, successful women, and so this is just one more thing," Collier said.

Team USA has taken home gold in every Olympics since 2006. But Collier doesn't think this year will be an easy road.

"The level of competition has risen so much in women's sports," she said. "It's going to be really hard, so I'm really excited to kind of rise to that challenge and see what we can do. Obviously the goal is always gold and so that's what we're going to go for."