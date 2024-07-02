Lynx's Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride named WNBA All-Stars; Cheryl Reeve named Coach of the Month

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx announced Tuesday that Head Coach Cheryl Reeve was named WNBA's Coach of the Month and two of its players were named 2024 WNBA All-Stars.

Forward Napheesa Collier and guard Kayla McBride will participate in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on July 20 in Phoenix.

Team WNBA will face off against the USA Basketball Women's National Team. Collier will participate for the USA Basketball Women's National Team while McBride will play for Team WNBA.

This is both Collier's and McBride's fourth time being named an All-Star.

Collier is averaging 20.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season. McBride averages 15.8 points per game.

With the announcement, Collier is now the seventh Lynx player to be named an All-Star four or more times, joining the likes of Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore and more. This is also her second consecutive appearance.

This is McBride's first appearance since joining the Lynx. She last appeared in the All-Star Game in 2019.

The Lynx have seen a successful season thus far, winning the Commissioner's Cup last week against the New York Liberty.

As a result, Reeve was named WNBA Coach of the Month for June.

On June 5, Reeve had her 307th regular season win with the Lynx, who beat Los Angeles 86-62. That win made Reeve the second-most winningest coach in WNBA history.

Since Reeve became coach in 2010, the Lynx have won four championship titles.

On Tuesday, the Lynx took on the New York Liberty, losing 76-67. Their next game is at home against Connecticut on Thursday.