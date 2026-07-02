Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles earns high spot on ESPN's top 50 WNBA players

Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles has already earned her spot among the best players in the WNBA, at least according to ESPN.

The sports media giant ranked the top 50 players in the league, slotting Miles in at No. 6.

"The No. 2 pick [in the WNBA draft] is not only the front-runner for Rookie of the Year but is also in contention for the MVP award," Kareem Copeland wrote. "A starter from day one, she is already considered one of the top point guards in the game."

Miles' play and penchant for trash talk, along with her signature style, have quickly made her a fan favorite.

Even with the Lynx missing their best player in Napheesa Collier, Miles has led them to a league-best 15-4 record. She's averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds a game, and producing highlight-worthy plays on a nightly basis.

It remains to be seen how Collier and Miles will play next to each other, but if the two stars can comingle, the Lynx will have one of the most potent duos in the league. Collier returned to practice this week after having surgery on both ankles this offseason.

Ranked ahead of Miles on ESPN's list, from No. 5 to No. 1, are Breanna Stewart (two-time MVP), Paige Bueckers (last season's Rookie of the Year), Caitlin Clark (two-time All-Star), Kelsey Plum (two-time champion and four-time All-Star) and A'ja Wilson (four-time MVP).

Four other Lynx players made the list: Courtney Williams (14), Kayla McBride (23), Natasha Howard (24) and Nia Coffey (50).