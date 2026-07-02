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Minnesota Lynx players Olivia Miles, Natasha Howard named WNBA All-Star starters

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin

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Two Minnesota Lynx players have been named starters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.

Rookie point guard Olivia Miles, the league's fastest-rising star, and forward Natasha Howard earned the honor. Miles was the only rookie to be named a starter this year, and only 10 other players have done it in league history.

The 23-year-old, whom the Lynx drafted No. 2 overall in April, is shooting almost 52% from the field and averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds a game. Her phenomenal season has made her the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, firmly placed her in MVP talks and earned her the No. 6 spot on ESPN's top 50 WNBA players.

Howard, 34, is averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game in her 13th season. This is her third All-Star selection, and her first as a member of the Lynx.

The Lynx lead the league with a 15-4 record and will soon see the return of Napheesa Collier, their superstar who had surgery on both ankles earlier this year and has yet to play this season.

The WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 25 in Chicago.

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