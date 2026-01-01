Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier set to have surgery, miss Unrivaled season

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier said Thursday she will undergo surgery for lingering injuries, sidelining her for the upcoming season of the 3-on-3 basketball league she cofounded.

"I am heartbroken to share that I will miss this Unrivaled season," Collier wrote on Instagram. "I have fought hard over the last few months to be back with my Owls and was devastated to be told by my team of doctors that surgery was the best path forward."

Collier did not say what type of surgery she's having, but she hurt both ankles during the last WNBA season. She suffered a left ankle injury during the WNBA semifinals, which the Lynx lost in four games to the Phoenix Mercury. Earlier in the season, she missed multiple games with an injured right ankle. Despite her shortened season, Collier finished second in MVP voting and made the All-WNBA First Team.

It's unclear how the surgery will affect Collier's availability for the WNBA season. The schedule for 2026 has not yet been announced, and the league and players are currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. Last year, the Lynx played their first game on May 16.

Collier was named Unrivaled's MVP last year.