Lynx sign 11 kids to one-day contract for Jr. Dream Team

It's a contract like no other to join the top team in the WNBA for a day — Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve signed 11 kids with Special Olympics Minnesota to the roster.

"This is my favorite day of the season," Reeve said.

Once they got the paperwork out of the way, the new players hit the court with the pros. Thirteen-year-old Havannah got to play with standout point guard Courtney Williams.

"It was really fun to meet her. She was really funny and she was really nice," Havannah said.

This moment inspired her to keep playing the game.

"I feel like it opened a new door because my grandpa is our coach for every sport and he keeps on asking me, 'Do you want to play basketball?' and I'm like, 'No, I don't feel like that's me,' but now that I played with them I think actually might enjoy it," said Havannah.

Twelve-year-old Jasmine could not contain her excitement to join this team.

"That was so much fun and I like to have fun," she said.

Dream Team members made sincere connections with pros they look up to.

"I watched her every time and she was the most incredible woman I've ever seen," said Jasmine.

For the pros who are always locked in and grinding, it was nice for them to let loose and be a kid again too.

"The best part about it is they're just here to be with us. We talk too much about the season and all the expectations, but when we're out there on the court with them it's just about basketball and having fun, and we get to learn about them too," said Kayla McBride, Lynx guard.

The Jr. Lynx Dream Team will be recognized on-court on Friday, Aug. 8 when the team hosts the Washington Mystics.