Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve part of 2026 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, the winningest coach in WNBA history, will join the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame next year.

The hall announced Reeve as part of the 2026 class on Thursday.

Reeve has won four championships as Minnesota's coach, tied for the most in league history. She's racked up 364 regular-season wins and 52 in the playoffs. She earned her fourth WNBA Coach of the Year award in 2024, and she's been named Basketball Executive of the Year twice as well.

Reeve has coached the Lynx since 2010 and was an assistant for several other franchises before that. She was also head coach of the USA Basketball Women's National Team from 2021 to 2024.

In addition to being one of the WNBA's most decorated coaches, Reeve has been one of its most outspoken. She earned a suspension during this year's playoffs for criticizing the league's officiating and threw her support behind Lynx star Napheesa Collier when Collier called out the league's commissioner. In 2024, she said the WNBA title was "stolen" from the Lynx because of a late foul call with which she disagreed.