Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve talks sex toys thrown at WNBA games: "We need to take action."

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve is speaking out about a recent trend in which sex toys are being thrown onto the court at WNBA games.

The objects have been thrown during at least five WNBA games since late July. Several of them reached the court, and at least one person has been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Reeve, one of the league's most prominent voices, called for an end to the practice and accountability for those responsible on Thursday.

"This has been going on for centuries, the sexualization of women. This is the latest version of that. And it's not funny. And it should not be the butt of jokes on any radio shows or in print or in any comments," Reeve said. "The sexualization of women is what's used to hold women down. And this is no different. This is just its latest form, and we should write about it in that way. And these people that are doing this should be held accountable, and we're not the butt of the joke. They're the problem. And we need to take action."

The first incident occurred July 29 during a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries. In the latest case, a toy landed near Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who has been vocal about the incidents on social media and is frequently the target of misogynistic comments from both fans and media members.

Reeve is not the first coach to speak out about the practice. Los Angeles Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said, "it's ridiculous, it's dumb, it's stupid. It's also dangerous." The Sparks were on the court against Cunningham's Fever when she was nearly hit.

The WNBA said in a statement that, "The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."