Minnesota Legislature to vote on final draft of legalized cannabis bill

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers began the final debate Thursday evening over the bill to legalize recreational cannabis.

Negotiators from the House and Senate reached the final deal on the bill on Tuesday. The legislation is the culmination of 30 committees, hours of testimony and several changes to the bill over the course of this legislative session.

The Minnesota House began its final debate shortly before 6 p.m. If the bill passes the House, it will then go to the Senate for approval, before finally ending up on the governor's desk for signature.

The final deal will legalize weed for recreational use, but also allow for new state-licensed businesses that will grow, manufacture and sell at retail dispensaries marijuana products.

Co-sponsor Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, says when the compromise bill gets to the floor, it's an up-or-down vote. No further amendments can be added.

This is a developing story, so stick with WCCO.com for updates. 

First published on May 18, 2023 / 7:33 PM

