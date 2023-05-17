What's all rolled up into the final Minnesota recreational marijuana bill?

ST. PAUL, Minn. – DFL lawmakers came to a cannabis compromise at the Minnesota Capitol Tuesday, merging the House and Senate bills on legalizing recreational marijuana into one.

So what's all rolled up in the final legislation? WCCO News' Reg Chapman talked to the House bill's co-author – Rep. Zach Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids – to answer some of your biggest questions.

"This bill has gone through such an extensive public process. Thirty-one hearings between the House and the Senate just this year, not to mention people traveling around the state talking to folks about this," Stephenson said.

But now that cannabis smokers will get the go-ahead to light up recreationally, there are some questions. Some want to know when can you buy it? Stephenson says that's still a ways off.

"Because we have to set up the agency that's gonna regulate this. They've got to come up with their rules and create the licenses and issue the licenses, so that is probably 12 to 18 months away," he said. "On August 1 of this year, it will no longer be a crime to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis when you're out and about, and up to 2 pounds in your home."

If you were convicted of a low-level cannabis offense, the new law will help clear your record.

"The BCA is gonna start the process of doing automatic expungements for low-level cannabis offenses starting on August 1 and continuing probably for a year," he said.

But Rep. Stephenson says to make sure you don't puff-puff-pass and get behind the wheel.

"So we're treating this the same way we treat alcohol. Just as it's dangerous to drive when you've been drinking, it's dangerous to drive if you've been consuming cannabis, and it will be against the law to do that," he said.

And just like alcohol, make sure you are a responsible user.

"If you do go to work high, your employer has every right to fire you under this bill," he said.

Law enforcement has raised concerns about impaired driving because there isn't a breath test for cannabis.

The final votes aren't on the schedule yet, but Gov. Tim Walz says he'll sign it once it gets to his desk.

