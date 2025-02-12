Minnesota Republican lawmakers once again pitch parental bill of rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota lawmakers will once again try to pass a parental bill of rights this legislative session.

The proposal also came up in the 2022 legislative session. It didn't go anywhere that year, but it is a possibility this time around.

The previous proposal would have required all schools to send a notice to parents of all classroom materials and allow them to seek alternative instruction if they have concerns.

So what does this mean for parents? This new proposal would establish a "Parents bill of rights" to ensure that state and local governments "shall not infringe on the fundamental right of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, and physical and mental health care of the parent's minor child. All parental rights are reserved to a parent of a minor child without obstruction or interference from this state."

Democrats have largely said this is a non-starter to a non-problem and only puts even more burden on schools that are already handling a lot. Republicans argue it boosts transparency.

Lawmakers in the House Children and Families Finance and Policy Committee will take up the bill at 3 p.m. Wednesday.