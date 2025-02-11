Trio of measures to fight fraud on the docket at Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Fighting fraud will be front and center for lawmakers at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday.

Legislators will be taking up a trio of GOP-backed bills aimed at cracking down on criminals stealing hundreds of millions of your taxpayer dollars.

Republicans unveiled these proposals weeks ago, but now that the House is in order, a proper committee can hear them.

Here's a refresher on how lawmakers are hoping to protect your taxpayer dollars.

One of the bills would create stricter reporting requirements if a state agency employee suspects fraud.

Another proposal would establish a new annual report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor detailing if agencies have followed the office's recommendations to boost internal controls to help prevent fraud.

A third proposal would boost protections for whistleblowers who expose fraud.

The House state government committee is set to take up these bills at 8:15 a.m.

At 12:30p.m., a Senate panel will hear a bipartisan proposal to establish a new Office of Inspector General to be the watchdog for state agencies.

Also at 12:30 p.m., the Senate GOP is expected to share more details about their package of proposals to tackle fraud.

The anti-fraud push at the capitol follows two recent high-profile cases of people stealing hundreds of millions from state programs intended to help children. Dozens were charged in the $250 million Feeding Our Future scheme and more recently, federal investigators accuse two autism centers of billing Medicaid for bogus claims.