Watch CBS News
Politics

Trio of measures to fight fraud on the docket at Minnesota Legislature

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Legislature sets eyes on fraud prevention
Minnesota Legislature sets eyes on fraud prevention 01:22

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Fighting fraud will be front and center for lawmakers at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday. 

Legislators will be taking up a trio of GOP-backed bills aimed at cracking down on criminals stealing hundreds of millions of your taxpayer dollars. 

Republicans unveiled these proposals weeks ago, but now that the House is in order, a proper committee can hear them. 

Here's a refresher on how lawmakers are hoping to protect your taxpayer dollars.

One of the bills would create stricter reporting requirements if a state agency employee suspects fraud. 

Another proposal would establish a new annual report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor detailing if agencies have followed the office's recommendations to boost internal controls to help prevent fraud. 

A third proposal would boost protections for whistleblowers who expose fraud.

The House state government committee is set to take up these bills at 8:15 a.m.

At 12:30p.m.,  a Senate panel will hear a bipartisan proposal to establish a new Office of Inspector General to be the watchdog for state agencies.

Also at 12:30 p.m., the Senate GOP is expected to share more details about their package of proposals to tackle fraud.

The anti-fraud push at the capitol follows two recent high-profile cases of people stealing hundreds of millions from state programs intended to help children. Dozens were charged in the $250 million Feeding Our Future scheme and more recently, federal investigators accuse two autism centers of billing Medicaid for bogus claims.   

Pauleen Le
pauleen-le.png

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.