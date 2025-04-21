Minnesota lawmakers debate over healthcare for undocumented residents

Applications for free state health care by undocumented Minnesota residents are exceeding expectations.

Applications are three times higher than lawmakers expected in the first year.

Some lawmakers are pushing back on the free state health care expansion.

"This program creates an incentive for illegal immigrants to come to Minnesota," Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, said.

in 2023, the Minnesota Department of Human Services projected 5,800 undocumented residents would apply at a cost to taxpayers of $220 million over four years. So far this year, 17,400 have applied, with an estimated 4-year cost of over $600 million — numbers Republicans say will keep growing.

"This is the closest thing that you will ever see to treason, where taxpayer dollars are going to fund people who are here illegally," Rep. Isaac Schultz, R-Elmwood Township, said.

This comes as some DFL lawmakers say that, to balance the budget, cuts will be needed to increase funding for state disability and nursing home programs. But DFL legislators say healthcare for the undocumented is not a handout.

"What we did two years ago is make sure we add them to our health insurance coverage because we see a need for that. These folks contribute to our economy, they contribute to our society, they are taxpayers," Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, DFL-Minneapolis, said.

DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy warns that cutting undocumented care "does financial harm, costing people more in the form of increased premiums and uncompensated care. "

With Democrats in control of the Senate and the House tied, it is highly unlikely that the Minnesota Legislature will roll back services for the undocumented, but Republicans are expected to keep bringing it up as they see it as a winning issue with their voters.

Minnesota doctors and hospitals support health care for the undocumented, saying it keeps emergency room visits down.

A bill to eliminate state benefits for the undocumented is under consideration at the Minnesota Legislature.