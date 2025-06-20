Faith leaders gather at Minnesota Capitol in plea to end political violence

Dozens of Minnesota faith leaders converged on the State Capitol Friday to urge an end to hate speech and political violence in the wake of the assassination of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman.

"All of us grieve," said Suzanne Kelly, CEO of the Minnesota Council of Churches. "All of us need to wrap ourselves around those who are representing us here and fighting the good fight."

Kelly stood among other pastors, rabbis and imams at a news conference to read a statement signed by more than 400 faith leaders.

"Our traditions are clear: we are obliged to feed the hungry, to clothe the naked, to offer rest for the weary, and to protect the oppressed," the statement reads in part. "These requirements do not come with caveats or conditions. It is our moral obligation and our faithful task to build a world that protects the dignity and sacredness of every being, without exception."

WCCO

Kelly said the call to build bridges is not just a platitude, but rather a call for civil dialogue and substantive conversation.

"I don't want to suggest that we are suddenly in a kumbaya moment where we put aside our differences and say we're united," she said. "What I do want to see is that we can have real dialogue."

According to Kelly, clergy have a responsibility to look inward and lead by example.

"I have not spoken up, for instance, about the brutal murder of the two individuals of Washington, D.C., the two Jewish individuals," Kelly said, referring to the shooting deaths of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, who worked at the Israeli Embassy. "I did not speak up about that. I did not write about that. I need to make sure my voice is being heard not just on local issues or issues that the [Minnesota Council of Churches] is caring about or putting forth, but on all issues where humanity is threatened."

The man charged in Saturday's politically motivated shootings, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, is in custody and charged with multiple federal and state crimes.

John Hoffman is still hospitalized in serious but stable condition, according to his family. His wife, Yvette, has since been released.