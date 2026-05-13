Officials stress importance of water safety as Minnesotans start to hit the lakes

As Minnesotans head to the lakes this boating season, officials are stressing the importance of being safe and prepared.

Carver County Chief Deputy Sheriff Patrick Barry says boating safety starts before you hit the water.

"Check their engines, check their gas, make sure their navigation lights are working, all those types of things first," he said.

Included in that preparation is making sure there is a flotation device for everyone on board. Minnesota law requires children 10 and under to wear life jackets at all times.

Barry says life jackets are especially important this time of year as the water remains cold.

"The problem right now is the water is in the mid-50s. If you don't have a life jacket on and you fall in that water, you're going to panic, you're going to gasp and you're going to drown," Barry said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there were seven boating fatalities in the state last year and 35 recorded nonfatal incidents. While those numbers are historic lows for Minnesota, Barry says most accidents are still preventable.

"We look at those things and investigate them; it's not uncommon to find some poor decision-making involved, regrettably," he said.

Other safety recommendations include slowing down and staying at least 200 feet from shorelines and other boats in crowded waters, assigning a sober boat operator before heading out and ensuring boats with enclosed areas are equipped with a carbon monoxide detector, as required by state law.

"Make good decisions," Barry said. "Don't drink alcohol and boat, just like don't drink alcohol and drive a car, and go out and have a good time. But make good decisions. If the weather changes, get off the lake."