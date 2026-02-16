ICE's impact on farm labor top of mind at Minnesota agriculture expo

On Monday in the Minnesota town of Norwood Young America, the 34th annual Carver County Dairy and Beef Expo drew people from nearly 20 counties. Farm labor was a topic of discussion, in particular how the federal immigration surge has impacted immigrant workers on Minnesota farms.

"We absolutely need immigrant labor," said dairy farmer Larry Dreier. "We can't even find people that want to do all the work."

Dreier's family has had a dairy farm near Norwood Young America since the 1860s. They have hundreds of dairy cows and stock steers, and about half of their employees are immigrants.

"Because of ICE, these people are concerned to get here right now. I can't even get anybody," Dreier said. "I hope that does come to an end, that they're done with that."

Dreier's labor shortage concerns are shared by farmers across the state. According to University of Minnesota Extension, the number of workers with H-2A visas fell by more than 10% during the first half of 2025.

Dreier said his farm has also used an immigrant trainee since the early '90s. They arrive on a one-year visa and help with a variety of chores. He said he's now struggling to find a trainee at a time when his farm is as busy as ever.

"Well over 30 years we've been relying on them, and probably slightly more all the time," he said.

In addition to dairy and beef farmers, Minnesota crop farmers say they are also concerned immigration enforcement could lead to a farm labor crisis.