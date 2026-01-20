How the ICE crackdown is impacting Minnesota's economy

WCCO is getting some new numbers on the effect the federal crackdown in Minnesota is having on the local economy.

Dr. Bruce Corrie focuses his research on local Native American and immigrant economics in Minnesota. He says to understand the economy, you must understand the ALANA population: the African, Latino, Asian and Native American communities.

Corrie says the ALANA population is key to the Minnesota community and economy.

"One in five workers are in the ALANA community. One in 10 businesses are in the ALANA communities. One dollar of every $5 earned are from the ALANA communities," Corrie said. "Immigrants over time, over generations, have a good impact on America, and we know from fact from the history of this country."

Now, a new kind of history is being made in Minnesota due to Operation Metro Surge, making physical and fiscal waves. On Jan. 9, WCCO spoke with Dianna Hernandez, general manager of Tejaban Mex Grill in Richfield. During the visit, there were zero customers there. After 18 years, Tejaban had to slash hours after losing staff. It's the same pain for their neighbors, Michoacana Ice Cream and Burgers, who had to close shop. And Sanag, a Somali restaurant which typically has a lunch rush, is eerily slow.

Corrie says even a month can make a difference in the economy.

"We are seeing anecdotal evidence around us, now you multiply that and amplify that, you're going to see it in property markets and people not being able to make rent," he said. "All of that, if it amplifies, is going to put us back."

Corrie says compared to other states, Minnesota is especially dependent on immigrants. According to the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, nearly 60% of the state's total labor force and employment growth came from foreign-born workers from 2019 to 2023 — workers Corrie says would be dearly missed.

As for the trickle down, Corrie gives this warning if things continue.

"You're going to have a tough time finding an Uber ride to the airport, a long wait at the restaurant," he said. "You are going to find Grandma in the nursing home needing attention."