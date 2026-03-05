Some DFL lawmakers want federal agents in Minnesota during ICE surge to pay state taxes

Operation Metro Surge is winding down, but there are still more federal immigration agents in Minnesota than normal.

Some Minnesota House Democrats think anyone who lived here over the course of the immigration enforcement action should pay state taxes.

The impacts of the ICE surge and any sort of accountability measures for some of the agents' actions — whether that's allowing Minnesotans to sue if their constitutional rights are violated or banning them from wearing masks — are top priorities for Democrats at the Minnesota Capitol this year.

On Wednesday, a bill in the House taxes committee would require those agents who weren't Minnesota residents but made more than $15,000 in wages while working here to file a Minnesota tax return.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue estimates the change could bring in $600,000.

Democrats argue that the whole operation cost a lot in state and local resources, so these agents should pay their fair share.

"Minnesotans will effectively subsidize a federal enforcement operation that they did not request and that many do not support," said Rep. Athena Hollins. "Moreover, enforcing this requirement sends an important message. Minnesota will not allow its tax base to be eroded by temporary federal deployments that shift costs on our communities."

The bill is eligible for possible inclusion in a broader tax package at the end of session, but it will need bipartisan support in a divided legislature for that to happen.

Republicans so far haven't backed any federal immigration-related proposals from Democrats, and instead think the focus should be things like fraud and tax cuts.