Minnesota House DFL threaten sit-in to pressure GOP house speaker to bring gun reform bill to floor

With just days left in Minnesota's legislative session, one controversial topic has lawmakers at odds: gun reform. And now, Minnesota House Democrats are threatening a sit-in if Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth doesn't let them vote on a gun control bill that already passed the Senate.

"If Speaker Demuth does not report this bill by 5 p.m. tomorrow on Thursday, May 14, I — along with other members of this body — will engage in an overnight sit-in here in the chamber," said Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura, DFL-Minneapolis.

The bill, which would ban semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines, has strong support from families impacted by the Annunciation school shooting.

Demuth has said the House will only vote on the bill after it passes through some committees. Democrats say she's holding it hostage. Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, pressed the speaker on the matter Wednesday.

"I'm curious if you could inform the body how the bill will be able to move through committee if it is still being held in a drawer somewhere?" Long said.

"Rep. Long, that bill is being reviewed and it will move through at the appropriate time," Demuth said.

Also on Thursday, advocates plan to deliver more than 7,000 petitions to Demuth, demanding the House act on the bill before this session ends Sunday.

Earlier this week, a GOP spokesperson said the bill has not passed a single committee in the House, adding Demuth has said she will not prevent a floor vote if the bill completes the House committee process.

This story will be updated.