Minnesota sets record high school graduation rate in 2024

Minnesota's high school graduation rate reached record highs in 2024, according to state data.

The Minnesota Department of Education says that 84.2% of the 2024 class graduated, compared to 83.1% in 2023.

"The students of the Class of 2024 worked hard and overcame challenges to achieve this milestone," said Commissioner Willie Jett. "I am thrilled to see the success of many of our student groups — especially those more at risk — and a closing of the achievement gap as we work to make sure every student, of every background, zip code, and ability has access to a world-class education."

The graduation rate increased by 3.9 percentage points for English learners compared to 2023. Students from low-income families and students receiving special education services also saw increases in their graduation rates. The rates also improved for American Indian students by 1.6 points, Asian students by 2.7 percentage points, Black students by 1.8 points and Hispanic or Latino students by 2.5 points.

In St. Paul, 77% of students graduated in four years in 2024. It's an 8 percentage point increase from the district's 2023 graduation rate of 68.5%

In all, 59,720 students graduated in 2024, the education department said.