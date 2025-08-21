Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to make decision on third term run "in the next couple of weeks"

Gov. Tim Walz was among the first people to pass through the gates of the Minnesota State Fair on its opening day Thursday, where he spoke to WCCO's Heather Brown and A.J. Hilton about when he'll make a decision on running for a third term in 2026.

"I think you need to make a decision here in the next couple of weeks because it gives people time," Walz said. "You know, that is plenty of time. I think our campaigns are pretty long, but it gives everybody time to think about it."

Walz said reports of his hesitation to run again, just months after his defeat as the Democratic vice presidential candidate, are valid. And he's not treating his fair visit as a stumping opportunity.

"It's not your, you don't have a right to do this. It's what the people want to do, and I think for me it's, I've been privileged to do this. I think we've navigated some challenging times and done so, done it well," Walz said. "This is a good time to listen. I'm not going to talk and I'm not, I'm not campaigning, sloganeering at them, but I do want to hear what people are going to say."

As Walz considers his next political move, the Republican gubernatorial field continues to grow. Minnesota State Rep. Kristin Robbins threw her hat in the ring on Wednesday, joining Kendall Qualls and Scott Jensen, who lost to Walz by 8 percentage points in the 2022 election.

From left to right: Heather Brown, Gov. Tim Walz and A.J. Hilton WCCO

Walz's fair food checklist

The governor also revealed his must-have fair foods this year, and he's not holding back after months of marathon training.

"I'm doing the 10 mile at the Twin Cities [Marathon], and I've been doing a few 5Ks and 10Ks this summer, so I've been kind of getting ready for this day," he said. "Bison meatball sub, and then I'm going to move over, and I think it's early, but I'm a big fan of the vanilla shakes [at the Dairy Building]."

Walz said he also may be unable to resist one of the most-talked-about new foods this year: the Uncrustaburger.

He also touched on the enduring appeal of the "Great Minnesota Get-Together."

"I just think there's something about a world that feels very unpredictable. This feels predictable and that's what I think is a big draw," he said. "There's a bit of, it's nostalgia, but I also think Minnesotans are humble but proud people."

"The state is grieving"

Walz also expressed his pride for lawmakers at the Capitol, who he said unified in the aftermath of the targeted attacks on June 14 that killed House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and seriously wounded Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

"I think all of us grieve in our own ways and I think this is one where the state is grieving. I certainly am on a personal basis," he said. "It feels like we're at a stage where, and I'm very proud of what the legislators were able to do, it was very cordial, it was, it was very productive, it was very bipartisan. And that's a testament to those other leaders. And I think Minnesota, that kind of glossed over in the tragedy, but it feels like there's a more collaborative mood because we know what the alternative is, and the alternative is unacceptable."