The 2025 Minnesota State Fair starts Thursday. Here's your complete guide.

How to save some money at the Minnesota State Fair

It's the eve of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, which will run for the next twelve days through Labor Day.

Read on for everything you need to know about getting to the fair, what's new around the fairgrounds and how you can save some money while enjoying your favorite activities.

How to get to the Minnesota State Fair

There are plenty of different ways to get to the fair, and the good news is that the Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to pause construction on Interstate 94, with all lanes expected to reopen to traffic during the fair.

On-site parking tends to fill up quickly. If you're planning on parking on city streets in Falcon Heights, it'll cost you $25 a day.

If you want to avoid the parking rush, express buses will pick you up and drop you off at more than 10 locations around the metro. There are also more than 30 free park-and-ride lots within the cities. If you're located further out of the metro area, the State Fair Express Bus can get you to the fair for $5 on the Metro Transit app. Cash-only fares can be purchased at boarding locations for $6.

Bikes and scooters are also welcome, state fair officials say. There are three free designated corrals for riders. There are also two designated drop-off and pickup sites for people who prefer rideshare options.

State Fair hours

Aug. 21 - Aug. 31: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 1 (Labor Day): 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ticket sales open online an hour before the fair opens and close an hour before the fair ends.

Daily schedule and hours of operation

Fairgoers looking for daily events can find them listed on the website here. You can also check out information on shopping, food and deals on the fair's official app.

How to save money at the fair

Visitors to the state fair might get sticker shock this year, especially when it comes to buying foods.

The Blue Ribbon Book is filled with coupons for several vendors and rides around the fairgrounds. It costs $5 at the ticket booth.

The fair is running promotions at the Midway, Kidway and Adventure Park all day on Aug. 21, 26, 27 and Sept. 1. There are also some early bird discounts on Aug. 22, 25, 28 and 29.

State Fair special deal days

Regular fair-time admission pricing is $20 for adults (13-64), $18 for seniors (65+) and $18 for kids (5-12). Kids under 4 years of age are always free.

The first day of the fair, there is discounted admission at the entrance gates. It'll cost $18 for adults ages 13-64 and $15 for seniors ages 65 and older as well as kids ages 5 to 12.

Monday, Aug. 25 and Thursday Aug. 28 are senior days, with discounted $15 tickets for visitors ages 65 and older.

Tuesday, Aug. 26 is military appreciation day, with discounted $15 admission prices for active duty military and their spouses and kids. Retired military and their spouses as well as military veterans and their spouses will also see a $15 entrance fee.

Kids days are on Aug. 27 and Sept. 1, with discounted admission prices for children ages 5 to 12 and all-day discounts at the Mighty Midway and Kidway rides and games.

What are the new State Fair foods?

The new fair foods this year include chicken-fried bacon fries, dill pickle iced tea and an "uncrustaburger." The list is comprised of almost three dozen items and eight new vendors.

WCCO will review the new fair foods, so check back to see what'll become a state fair classic, and what you can skip out on.

Who is performing at the Grandstand?

Each day closes with at least one guest performing at the Grandstand. Artists this year include Old Dominion, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Def Leppard and Nelly.

For information on prices and a full schedule, click here.

Free events and new attractions at the State Fair

This year, there are new rides at the Midway and Kidway and dozens of new vendors. There are also additional accessibility services that include ramps, audio descriptions and roving ASL interpreters. If you're looking for what's new at the state fair this year, you can check out a list here.

Each day features live music, as well as a parade featuring high school marching bands.

There are plenty of free activities at the fair, from roaming the agricultural building, to admiring the seed art and seeing the animals at the Miracle of Birth Center.