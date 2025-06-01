Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urges fellow Democrats to "get meaner"

Gov. Tim Walz to Democrats: "Maybe it's time for us to be a little meaner"

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is urging his fellow Democrats to show they will fight for the working class.

In the keynote address on Saturday at the South Carolina Democratic Party's State Convention in Columbia, Walz acknowledged his part in last year's losing ticket.

"We didn't just lose the working class. We lost the working class to a billionaire who gives tax cuts to other billionaires," Walz said.

The governor says his party needs to be meaner.

"I'm getting called out on this because I called Donald Trump a wannabe dictator. It's because he is. It's because he is. 'Oh, the governor's being mean and the governor's speaking out on that.' Maybe it's time for us to be a little meaner. Maybe it's time for us to be a little more fierce," he said.

Alex Plechash, chair of Republican Party of Minnesota, said in a statement on social media that while he finds Walz comments "disappointing," it doesn't surprise him.

"Walz has once again chosen partisan name-calling over doing the job he was elected to do," Plechash said. "Instead of working to prevent a government shutdown and addressing the urgent needs of Minnesotans, Walz is out of state trying to salvage his failed national ambitions by attacking others."

Walz also appeared at Congressman Jim Clyburn's annual fish fry on Friday in South Carolina before flying across the country to speak at the California Democratic Party Convention in Anaheim.